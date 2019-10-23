5 reasons why Braun Strowman attacked Tyson Fury at the WWE Performance Center

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.47K // 23 Oct 2019, 15:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fury suffers an injury threat after the attack

WWE has been working hard on building the perfect feud between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury. The Monster Among Men is set to face off against the Boxing Heavyweight Champion at Crown Jewel at the end of this month, and the company still seems to have a lot more to add to the feud.

We have already seen the company book several segments between the two men, but most of them have had some botches or awkward moments as Strowman isn’t the best person on the mic, while Fury is new to the world of sports entertainment.

Keeping that in mind, it was interesting to see WWE use the two men in a segment outside the usual televised shows and inside the Performance Center.

Strowman attacked an unsuspecting Tyson Fury in the Performance Center at a time when he was training and learning to perform a shoulder tackle on his opponent.

In this article, we will look at the five possible reasons why Strowman attacked Fury at the WWE Performance Center this week.

#5 To keep the media talking

It'll be easier for WWE to keep the media talking about the clash this way

One of the biggest reasons WWE has booked a match between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury is because of the media factor which can bring many more eyeballs to WWE’s product.

WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia where the clash will take place, and will be looking to make the event and the match as big a media talking point as possible to increase the show’s ratings.

Advertisement

Tyson Fury's WWE training ends in Braun Strowman altercation https://t.co/cO8UeFdW9N pic.twitter.com/nk4LqpXWzn — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2019

Fury is one of the biggest names in the world of sports, and anything related to him is sure to be picked up by the media no matter what the situation is.

Keeping that in mind, Strowman attacking Fury out of business hours at the Performance Center could work really well. The attack has allowed the storyline to stay in the media even on a day when no televised WWE show is scheduled and will help build on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown and RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT