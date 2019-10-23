WWE News: Braun Strowman attacks Tyson Fury at the Performance Center [Watch]

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.01K // 23 Oct 2019, 10:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fury after the attack

At WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury will face off in a battle of the giants. Strowman's patience seems to have run out, as The Monster Among Men recently invaded the WWE Performance Center and attacked Fury.

Strowman and Fury come face to face

On the blockbuster debut episode of SmackDown Live on FOX, Braun Strowman competed in a multi-man match. Strowman teamed up with The Miz & Heavy Machinery to take on AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. At one point during the match, Strowman confronted Tyson Fury, and the latter didn't seem too thrilled with this. Strowman then tossed Dolph Ziggler into an unsuspecting Fury. After the match was done and dusted with, Fury crossed the barricade, but security prevented the two destructive forces from clashing against each other. On the following episode of Monday Night RAW, the two behemoths got into a brawl and it took the collective effort of several WWE Superstars to put an end to it. A big match was soon set up between the two, at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Randy Orton wants former Intercontinental Champion in the Hall of Fame

Strowman attacks an unsuspecting Fury

WWE recently uploaded an exclusive clip from the WWE Performance Center on their Youtube channel. The video shows Tyson Fury training in the squared circle, and he seemed to be enjoying every bit of it. As Fury was about to make a move after hitting the ropes, Braun Strowman appeared out of nowhere and tackled him. Fury tried to get back at Strowman, but it looked as if the fall had sprained his ankle. The clip ended with Strowman leaving the facility, as an enraged Fury watched. Check out the clip below:

These two heavyweights will clash at Crown Jewel, which will emanate from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 31, 2019.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!