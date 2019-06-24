×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Stomping Grounds 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
257   //    24 Jun 2019, 19:18 IST

Why did The Beast Incarnate not show up at all?
Why did The Beast Incarnate not show up at all?

So, the majority of the WWE Universe believes that WWE Stomping Grounds was actually a pretty solid pay-per-view event. It was a show carried by the full-time members of the WWE roster and it is no wonder that it was a big success.

Why did Brock Lesnar not cash in his contract during the show? This is a question that I will try to attempt in this article, with the help of five distinct points, in response to multiple queries that many have raised on the internet.

Feel free to shoot your own theories and thoughts in the comments section. Why do you think The Beast Incarnate decided to stay at home with his family, instead of stomping someone's lights out at Stomping Grounds?

I believe that these 5 points should indicate why...

#5 Limited number of dates in his contract

Just because we've seen a lot of Brock Lesnar in recent months does not mean that he's suddenly going to become a regular feature on WWE television. Brock Lesnar's appeal comes from the fact that he does not show up on WWE television all the time, which makes him a very special attraction.

One of the reasons he may not have shown up at WWE Stomping Grounds is honestly because he may have only confirmed a limited number of appearances with Vince McMahon because we all know that he's one of the highest paid guys in the WWE roster. Even though Paul Heyman teased that Brock Lesnar was backstage, there's a big chance that he was not.

He may not even show up until SummerSlam when Brock Lesnar is all but forgotten. Maybe he will not show up until SmackDown moves to FOX in October of this year, becoming the new WWE Champion.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Advertisement
3 mistakes WWE should avoid at Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
Five genius moves WWE made at Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could return at WWE Stomping Grounds PPV
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE should not do at Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer wants Becky Lynch to confront Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds: 3 reasons why Vince McMahon could crown Brock Lesnar as the Universal Champion at the event
RELATED STORY
5 Bold predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon won’t let Seth Rollins lose his Universal Championship 
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before WWE Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Seth Rollins is at risk of losing his Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us