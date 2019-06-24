5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE Stomping Grounds

Why did The Beast Incarnate not show up at all?

So, the majority of the WWE Universe believes that WWE Stomping Grounds was actually a pretty solid pay-per-view event. It was a show carried by the full-time members of the WWE roster and it is no wonder that it was a big success.

Why did Brock Lesnar not cash in his contract during the show? This is a question that I will try to attempt in this article, with the help of five distinct points, in response to multiple queries that many have raised on the internet.

Feel free to shoot your own theories and thoughts in the comments section. Why do you think The Beast Incarnate decided to stay at home with his family, instead of stomping someone's lights out at Stomping Grounds?

I believe that these 5 points should indicate why...

#5 Limited number of dates in his contract

Memo to @WWERollins and / or @TrueKofi (or perhaps even @HEELZiggler): Good Evening Gentlemen. My client and I have been considering all options. Here's the one thing that's absolutely positively GUARANTEED: @BrockLesnar is in control. That's not a prediction. That's a spoiler! pic.twitter.com/bogm8zC4yt — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 24, 2019

Just because we've seen a lot of Brock Lesnar in recent months does not mean that he's suddenly going to become a regular feature on WWE television. Brock Lesnar's appeal comes from the fact that he does not show up on WWE television all the time, which makes him a very special attraction.

One of the reasons he may not have shown up at WWE Stomping Grounds is honestly because he may have only confirmed a limited number of appearances with Vince McMahon because we all know that he's one of the highest paid guys in the WWE roster. Even though Paul Heyman teased that Brock Lesnar was backstage, there's a big chance that he was not.

He may not even show up until SummerSlam when Brock Lesnar is all but forgotten. Maybe he will not show up until SmackDown moves to FOX in October of this year, becoming the new WWE Champion.

