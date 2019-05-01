5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar is retiring from the UFC

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.75K // 01 May 2019, 08:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar is retiring from the UFC

Former WWE Universal Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar have apparently told Dana White something which is bound to shake up the worlds of both WWE and the UFC.

He apparently told Dana White that he was done and that he was retiring from the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Since then, Dana White and Ariel Helwani have confirmed the rumours. According to Helwani's latest tweet, unless there is a last-minute miracle, there is no chance of Brock Lesnar ever returning to the UFC.

Story coming to https://t.co/tzuIcRazJx shortly from @bokamotoESPN and I: Brock Lesnar’s return is not likely anymore. UFC is moving on. Barring a last-minute Hail Mary, the dream is no more. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 1, 2019

UFC is also moving on from the prospect.

The return of Brock Lesnar to UFC has been talked about a lot since last July. He stormed the Octagon after Daniel Cormier's Heavyweight Title win and shoved the Champion after being called out by Daniel Cormier.

Ever since then, it has been everyone's dream to see a fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier, but now it appears that will never happen.

In this article, we will be talking about 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar is retiring from the UFC.

#5 Brock Lesnar does not need the money

Lesnar has made a lot of money over the years

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar is all about the money. He does not 'love' professional wrestling or Mixed Martial Arts, and he had made that clear to his fans over the years.

He does not care what people think of him, as long as he is able to continue earning money. Given the lucrative contracts that he is handed by WWE, as well as his previous runs in Mixed Martial Arts, Lesnar is one of the richest athletes in either world and is one of the highest paid WWE Superstars, even though he hardly has to show up.

Given this reality, it's also true that he no longer need to fight in the MMA. He has enough money already.

1 / 5 NEXT