WWE News: The Hardy Boyz emotionally address their future in WWE given Jeff Hardy's serious injury

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.51K   //    01 May 2019, 06:27 IST

It will be interesting to see what Vince McMahon decides for the future of the SmackDown tag titles
It will be interesting to see what Vince McMahon decides for the future of the SmackDown tag titles

What's the story?

The Hardy Boyz won their WWE SmackDown Championships by defeating the Usos.

However, immediately after that, they were attacked by the behemoth that is Lars Sullivan. Sullivan focused all his energy in attempting to destroy the Hardy Boyz immediately after their title win. Recently, Jeff Hardy was spotted limping during a WWE Live event, and it appeared that there was a lot wrong with him.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, The Hardy Boyz announced their future in WWE given Jeff Hardy's injury.

In case you didn't know...

The Hardy Boyz won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships from the Usos in a sudden match on SmackDown Live a week before the Superstar Shakeup. This freed up the Usos to be drafted to the red brand, while the Hardy Boyz held the title once again.

Rumours emerged that Jeff Hardy had injured himself and the injury was visible on the 20th of April live event in Wisconsin. He was limping all around, while Matt was wrestling in the ring. There were concerns that he might have to surrender the WWE Tag Team Title due to his injury.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy confirmed that the Hardy Boyz was injured. On top of that, Jeff Hardy will be requiring surgery to make his leg better.

As a result, Matt and Jeff Hardy surrendered their WWE SmackDown Championships.

The announcement was interrupted by Lars Sullvan who came out to attack them. He took Matt Hardy apart, and was about to attack Jeff as well, but R-Truth made the save with a chair.

Sullivan turned his attention on Truth, destroying him, but Jeff Hardy was able to get away.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see what the future of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles are now that the Hardy Boyz have surrendered them. It appears that Jeff Hardy will be sidelined for a long while, and Matt Hardy might not wrestle without his brother at his side.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Lars Sullivan WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
