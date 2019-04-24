5 Reasons why Charlotte became the #1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Vatsal Rathod

She's back in the title picture!

WWE had advertised a segment between Charlotte and Becky this week on SmackDown. Though many fans were expecting Charlotte to somehow envoke her rematch for the SD Title, very few might have pictured Bayley coming out and laying down a challenge of her own.

This resulted in a #1 contender's match between Bayley and Charlotte for the SD Women's Championship. With Charlotte being in the Championship scene for almost all the time, it felt like finally, it'll be Bayley's time to shine and have her moment.

But the match didn't turn out to be that way as Charlotte picked up a win over the former Women's Tag Team champion, claiming the spot of the #1 contender for Becky's SD Women Championship. In a backstage segment after the match, Becky Lynch confirmed that she'll be defending her title against Charlotte at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

With many still confused about why Charlotte is immediately back in the championship scene, especially because the two have been feuding for almost a year now, I've got a few reasons why WWE took this step and continued this feud.

So without further ado, let's take a look at them! Feel free to give your thoughts and comments.

#5 Charlotte was not pinned at WrestleMania

Becky pinned Ronda to win the match!

Charlotte defended her SD Women's Title against Becky and the then RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a "winner takes it all" match in the historic main event of WrestleMania 35.

The end of the match saw the emergence of Becky 2 Belts, as she walked out of WrestleMania as both RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

But the fact is, it was not Charlotte, but Rousey that Becky pinned to win the match - as the Queen herself made clear. Charlotte was not involved in the finish and hence she has the right to call herself a victim of Rousey's inability to stand her ground.

Whatever be the case in real-life, storyline wise it makes sense as to why Charlotte had a point when she claimed that she deserved another shot at the SD Women's Title.

