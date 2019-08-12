5 Reasons why Charlotte Flair beat Trish Stratus at WWE SummerSlam 2019

The Queen, Charlotte Flair defeated Trish Stratus in the Canadian's final match, in her home town of Toronto

WWE SummerSlam 2019 is in the history books, and so is the legendary career of Trish Stratus. In her hometown of Toronto, the WWE Hall of Famer came up short against Charlotte Flair, in an emotional last match for the Canadian star.

Flair's victory came as a shock to many fans, who expected Stratus to pick up the win in her retirement match, especially with the Pay Per View happening in her native land. But WWE does have a method for their madness.

Here's a look at five reasons why Charlotte Flair beat Trish Stratus at WWE SummerSlam 2019.

#5 Because she's returning to the title hunt

Flair is looking to win her tenth Women's title reign as part of WWE.

Though Trish Stratus once held a record-breaking seven WWE Women's Championships, that number has been eclipsed by none other than the woman who beat her tonight, Charlotte Flair.

Flair, a nine-time WWE Women's Champion, hasn't been in the title picture much this year, only being added to the WrestleMania 35 main event by defeating Asuka for the SmackDown Women's title.

Though she won her ninth title at Money in the Bank with a victory over The Man, Becky Lynch, that reign was even shorter than the one prior, as she would lose the gold mere moments later to Bayley.

Defeating Trish (by Submission no less) proved that there is still a champion in the body of the Queen, and it seems with the legendary Canadian out of the way, it's finally time for Flair to aim to do what no woman in WWE history has ever done. To have their title reigns go into double digits.

