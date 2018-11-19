5 Reasons why Charlotte Flair turned heel at Survivor Series

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 5.52K // 19 Nov 2018, 10:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Why did the Queen tap into her dark side again?

Survivor Series was a strange event, from start to finish. RAW made a clean sweep, picking up wins in all the matches. SmackDown looked like the inferior brand in every encounter. The Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey match is especially of interest.

Charlotte Flair hit Ronda Rousey with a kendo stick towards the end of what was a great match. Both women gave it their all and put on a show to remember. And then, Charlotte Flair just lost her mind.

She obviously went heel laying down an epic beat down on Ronda Rousey, even after she was disqualified. The whole world has been asking why, Charlotte, why?

Let me try and attempt to answer the question in this post-event feature.

#5 To get viewers to tune in to SmackDown Live again

This is the only talking point for SmackDown Live following the show

Let's just say that Survivor Series was a RAW show, from start to finish. Every talking point that emerged from the show will lead to interesting tidings on the red brand. Nothing of note happened with regard to the blue brand at all.

By having Charlotte Flair turn heel, fans will tune in to the next episode of SmackDown Live, to find out what happened. Bear in mind that TV ratings haven't been the best in recent times and WWE needs fans to tune in constantly, especially because SmackDown Live will be on FOX next year. Flair should explain her actions on the blue brand and I'm sure you're just as curious as I am to find out exactly why she snapped.

Of course, there's always the possibility that Flair goes the Ambrose way and does not explain her actions. But people will tune in, to find out the reason regardless.

1 / 5 NEXT