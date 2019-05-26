5 reasons why Cody Rhodes mocked Triple H at AEW Double or Nothing

Cody Rhodes with Triple H's trademark sledgehammer (Image courtesy: ITV)

AEW's Double or Nothing delivered on a lot of counts, although there were quite a few things that needed to be polished to make it a great show.

Overall, it was a great beginning to the company that wants to challenge WWE's crown as the best and bigger pro wrestling promotion in the world.

One of the most intriguing matches of the night was the brother vs brother match between Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes, which saw a bloodied Dustin lose to his younger brother.

But before the match began, there was a throne that resembled that of Triple H's which he destroyed, even more tellingly, with a sledgehammer - Triple H's favoured weapon of choice.

Here, we take a look at 5 reasons why Cody Rhodes mocked Triple H at Double or Nothing:

#1 Triple H's "pissant" comment at WWE Hall of Famer

Triple H took a direct shot at AEW at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year

During this year's WWE Hall of Fame, where D-Generation X were inducted into the Hall of Famer, Triple H made a comment that annoyed and angered AEW wrestlers and management.

Billy Gunn, who was also inducted to the Hall of Fame, and is a current backstage personnel in the AEW, spoke about how he was glad to be there despite being with the enemy now.

Triple H, in reply, called AEW a "pissant company" and that Vince McMahon would buy the company and fire him: “Billy, let’s be honest. He will buy that pissant company just to fire you again,”

This angered Cody who took a potshot at Triple H: "You mean to tell me some piss-ant bodybuilder (Triple H) making every match a 'No DQ,' meandering around the crowd, throwing the jib cam at his opponent compares with a Kenny - Okada match?" said Cody, referring to Triple H.

The rivalry is personal between the two now!

