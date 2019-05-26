×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Cody Rhodes mocked Triple H at AEW Double or Nothing

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.10K   //    26 May 2019, 09:02 IST

Cody Rhodes with Triple H's trademark sledgehammer (Image courtesy: ITV)
Cody Rhodes with Triple H's trademark sledgehammer (Image courtesy: ITV)

AEW's Double or Nothing delivered on a lot of counts, although there were quite a few things that needed to be polished to make it a great show.

Overall, it was a great beginning to the company that wants to challenge WWE's crown as the best and bigger pro wrestling promotion in the world.

One of the most intriguing matches of the night was the brother vs brother match between Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes, which saw a bloodied Dustin lose to his younger brother.

But before the match began, there was a throne that resembled that of Triple H's which he destroyed, even more tellingly, with a sledgehammer - Triple H's favoured weapon of choice.

Here, we take a look at 5 reasons why Cody Rhodes mocked Triple H at Double or Nothing:

#1 Triple H's "pissant" comment at WWE Hall of Famer

Triple H took a direct shot at AEW at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year
Triple H took a direct shot at AEW at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year

During this year's WWE Hall of Fame, where D-Generation X were inducted into the Hall of Famer, Triple H made a comment that annoyed and angered AEW wrestlers and management.

Billy Gunn, who was also inducted to the Hall of Fame, and is a current backstage personnel in the AEW, spoke about how he was glad to be there despite being with the enemy now.

Triple H, in reply, called AEW a "pissant company" and that Vince McMahon would buy the company and fire him: “Billy, let’s be honest. He will buy that pissant company just to fire you again,”

Advertisement

This angered Cody who took a potshot at Triple H: "You mean to tell me some piss-ant bodybuilder (Triple H) making every match a 'No DQ,' meandering around the crowd, throwing the jib cam at his opponent compares with a Kenny - Okada match?" said Cody, referring to Triple H.

The rivalry is personal between the two now!

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Cody Rhodes Triple H
Advertisement
AEW News: Cody mocks Triple H and WWE during his Double or Nothing entrance (Video)
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Goldust reveals the reasons for his match with Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes cuts an epic promo on Triple H over Hall Of Fame comments
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Things that prove that Jon Moxley is showing up to compete  
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Quietly released Superstar revealed as Cody Rhodes' perfect opponent for AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Cody Rhodes 'meant no harm' after taking shot at Bayley
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: AEW Double or Nothing match canceled? 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes announces the addition of inspirational wrestler to Double or Nothing battle royal
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes discusses possibility of CM Punk joining All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us