AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals AEW is in war with WWE

AEW have been in the news over the last week or so as they announced a TV deal with TNT, much like WCW did all those years ago.

But ahead of that TV deal is the Double or Nothing PPV, which will be held on May 25, 2019.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho had an interview with TV Insider recently, where he said that the new promotion are at war with Vince McMahon's WWE.

Jericho signed with AEW earlier this year after years with WWE, joining up with the likes of Cody, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, and Pac, to name a few.

Their first PPV, Double or Nothing, will see Jericho face off once again with Kenny Omega, a rematch of the match that happened at Wrestle Kingdom 12 last year.

In the interview with TV Insider, Jericho spoke about a host of topics, including how WWE will face competition for the first time since WCW and that the two promotions are in a war right now.

"This is a war. Even if you don't want it to be, it just is. There hasn't been any competition for WWE on a national basis for 20 years or more. I think this is something they didn't really want, but it's great for the fans and great for the guys. I think in the long run it's going to make a difference because it gives people a choice. And it's always good to have a choice," said Jericho (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription).

In the same interview, Jericho revealed that the AEW show will not be as scripted as WWE.

Double or Nothing will happen on 25 May, 2019 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.