5 Reasons why Constable Corbin helped Lesnar become Universal Champion

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Nov 2018, 20:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Why did the RAW constable help Lesnar become Universal Champion?

Crown Jewel was an event that received mixed reactions from WWE fans. Okay, I was actually being nice there.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

It was an event that mainly received unfavourable reactions from the WWE Universe (and how!). In this article I shall try and make sense of one of the most puzzling booking decisions.

Why did Baron Corbin attack Braun Strowman during his match against Brock Lesnar? Corbin would hit Strowman with the Universal Championship and effectively cost him the match. Thanks to him we're to endure yet another reign from a part-time champion on RAW.

Of course, this is only a speculative article so feel free to comment in the comments section below. Why do you think Corbin helped Lesnar become Champion?

So put your own booking caps on, and speculate away in the comments, dear readers.

#5 Because of what happened on RAW

In the lead up to Crown Jewel, Strowman and Lesnar came face to face. Constable Corbin would step in and try to separate the two mammoths. In attempting to do so, he accidentally put his hands on the Monster Among Men.

Needless to say, Strowman was not too pleased and as a result, destroyed Constable Corbin.

We often accuse WWE of not maintaining storyline continuity especially on RAW, but I was glad to see that WWE maintained some semblance of storytelling in the Universal Championship feud, leading on to the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

The seeds of dissent had already been sown, and it was clear as day that Corbin would seek retribution and revenge for what had happened on RAW at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

He may not necessarily have wanted Lesnar to become the next Universal Champion, but probably wanted to keep the title off Strowman.

1 / 5 NEXT