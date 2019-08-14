5 reasons why Daniel Bryan didn't reveal Roman Reigns' attacker on this week's WWE SmackDown Live

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 296 // 14 Aug 2019, 13:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bryan has vowed to reveal Roman's attacker on next week's show, but will he?

Over the past month on SmackDown Live, there have been fewer stories with more coverage than the attacks on Roman Reigns. Several weeks ago, Reigns was crushed under some scaffolding backstage, and on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the Big Dog was involved in a deliberate automobile incident.

On this week's show, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan claimed that they knew who the mystery assailant was, after 'clearing' their own names with an attack on Buddy Murphy. Despite Reigns wanting answers, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions said they would reveal the truth in seven days, much to the annoyance of the Big Dog.

Here are five reasons why Daniel Bryan didn't reveal Roman Reigns' attacker on this week's WWE SmackDown Live.

#5 Because it won't be revealed next week either

Bryan turned heel in November last year, and as we all know, heels lie.

On this week's edition of SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan promised that he will reveal Roman Reigns' attacker in just seven days. This is an awfully friendly gesture by someone who has been one of WWE's best heels over the past year, and Bryan's actions have made many fans suspicious, and rightly so.

Though he claims to have the answers, there's no proof that Bryan knows who it is, and I for one wouldn't put it past the former World Champion to withhold the information on next week's show. Perhaps Bryan will demand favors from the Big Dog before he reveals the truth, though we're not sure how long this could last. Though Bryan has claimed that he will reveal the truth next week, he's a heel, and heels lie, meaning Roman may once again not have any answers on next week's show.

1 / 5 NEXT