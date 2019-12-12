5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan is the WWE Superstar of the decade

Divesh Merani

What a decade for the man.

The 2010s have been an exceptionally eventful time for WWE. Just a couple of years removed from the company going PG, a lot was still expected to change. Big names were on their way out, new Superstars were emerging, and the quality of programming drifted.

Many names could legitimately call themselves the best WWE wrestler of the decade, from the consistent John Cena to the rising Becky Lynch. Several Superstars went on excellent runs, but there is one person who has stood out over the past ten years more than any other: Daniel Bryan.

Nobody has hit a home run with as many storylines as the former 'American Dragon' in this decade. Bryan has made everything he's done in WWE work. He was arguably the most over wrestler of the 2010s, enjoying some amazing nights when he was on top of the mountain.

Not only was he the best in-ring wrestler of the past decade, but Daniel Bryan has had lots of character development, which was something that seemed beyond his ability early in his career. Now, Bryan makes WWE a better place by lifting everybody he works with and ensuring that anything he commits himself to remains an important part of the show. Bryan might just be one of the most proactive wrestlers in WWE history.

Here are five periods of Daniel Bryan's WWE career that prove he is indeed the greatest Superstar of the 2010s.

#5 A difficult start

NXT did not go so well for Bryan.

Daniel Bryan began his WWE career on the first season of the game-show version of NXT. He showed a lot of promise in matches against Chris Jericho and Wade Barrett, but ended up with zero wins and a big fat losing streak. Bryan even decided to eliminate himself from the competition.

It is fair to say that The Miz being his WWE pro was a bit questionable, especially when you consider the differences between the two. This seamlessly blossomed over into a feud on Monday Night RAW between the two polar opposites.

However, Bryan was part of the Nexus as they wreaked havoc on their first night. He ended up getting fired for choking Justin Roberts with his own tie and spitting in John Cena's face, but Bryan would not stay down for long.

The indy darling returned to WWE as a surprise member of the 7-man team that defeated the Nexus at SummerSlam. To prove that his early struggles were behind him, Bryan even won the United States Championship from The Miz by making him tap out.

Not a bad first year in WWE for Daniel Bryan, but the next one saw him further climb the ladder of success.

