5 reasons why Daniel Bryan's current WWE run is a complete disaster 

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.09K   //    19 Jul 2018, 13:12 IST

Daniel Bryan, WWE
How would you define Daniel Bryan's current run with The WWE?

A complete bust?

Believe it or not, that is the term fans have been using to describe Daniel Bryan's current run in the WWE and the sentiment was echoed by The Miz during a July 17th edition of SmackDown Live. Of course not everyone agrees that Bryan's latest run is a total bust, but there is becoming a larger and larger mountain of evidence to prove otherwise.

With that being said and his performance now becoming a focal point of Bryan's storyline with The Miz, here are five reasons why The A lister is right about Daniel Bryan's current run in The WWE. As always, let us know your opinion in the comments below and tell us what you think Bryan's lowest moment has been so far.

#5 Dream match let down

WWE, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles,
Why did WWE have to end Daniel Bryan versus AJ Styles in a DQ?

There's nothing quite like a long awaited dream match, and while many in the WWE Universe thought it would never happen, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles finally had theirs on the SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 34.

Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, it ended without a decisive winner when Shinsuke Nakamura attacked both superstars.

Of course its hard to blame WWE for protecting this match for much later on, especially since Styles versus Bryan was a dream match for so long, but the decision was the start of several troubling ones for WWE that caused Bryan to lose his momentum. Not only that, it also lead to one of the worst storylines of Bryan's current WWE run.

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
