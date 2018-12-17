5 reasons why Dean Ambrose became Intercontinental Champion at WWE TLC

Why did WWE decide to put the strap on Ambrose?

TLC has just concluded and I must say that it was one of the most intense pay-per-views of 2018. When WWE books a good show, they always do a good job. One of the biggest news items coming out of the event is the Intercontinental Championship belt switching hands. Dean Ambrose is now your Intercontinental Champion.

In this article, I shall delve on 5 reasons why this title change happened. Feel free to chime in and let me know your thoughts too. I am curious to know why you feel the Intercontinental Championship changed hands at TLC.

Of course, this is a speculative article, so there's absolutely no guarantee that my assessment is right. But I'm combining my speculation with rumours that have emerged and I think I can make a few educated guesses in the comments.

Here are 5 reasons why we have a new Intercontinental Champion.

#5 To move Seth Rollins up to the Universal Championship picture

Seth Rollins will be the face of RAW, going forward

Seth Rollins has been the rock that anchored the mid card when Roman Reigns held the Universal Championship. But even since he's been gone, Rollins has become the top babyface in the brand. Last week, we saw him take the fight to Corbin and even put on a splendid main event match against him.

Rumours have indicated that Seth Rollins may be the favourite to win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. Roman Reigns' illness was also going to be made part of this storyline, to build heat for the same. Therefore, it made sense to have Rollins lose the Intercontinental Championship here.

This allows him to ascend the ladder and become the top tier superstar on RAW. Ambrose can now be the anchor that holds the mid card together.

