×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Dean Ambrose became Intercontinental Champion at WWE TLC

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
8.23K   //    17 Dec 2018, 10:12 IST

Why did WWE decide to put the strap on Ambrose?
Why did WWE decide to put the strap on Ambrose?

TLC has just concluded and I must say that it was one of the most intense pay-per-views of 2018. When WWE books a good show, they always do a good job. One of the biggest news items coming out of the event is the Intercontinental Championship belt switching hands. Dean Ambrose is now your Intercontinental Champion.

In this article, I shall delve on 5 reasons why this title change happened. Feel free to chime in and let me know your thoughts too. I am curious to know why you feel the Intercontinental Championship changed hands at TLC.

Of course, this is a speculative article, so there's absolutely no guarantee that my assessment is right. But I'm combining my speculation with rumours that have emerged and I think I can make a few educated guesses in the comments.

Here are 5 reasons why we have a new Intercontinental Champion.

#5 To move Seth Rollins up to the Universal Championship picture

Seth Rollins will be the face of RAW, going forward
Seth Rollins will be the face of RAW, going forward

Seth Rollins has been the rock that anchored the mid card when Roman Reigns held the Universal Championship. But even since he's been gone, Rollins has become the top babyface in the brand. Last week, we saw him take the fight to Corbin and even put on a splendid main event match against him.

Rumours have indicated that Seth Rollins may be the favourite to win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. Roman Reigns' illness was also going to be made part of this storyline, to build heat for the same. Therefore, it made sense to have Rollins lose the Intercontinental Championship here.

This allows him to ascend the ladder and become the top tier superstar on RAW. Ambrose can now be the anchor that holds the mid card together.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Reasons Why Dean Ambrose Will Win The Intercontinental...
RELATED STORY
Seth Rollins News: WWE Intercontinental Champion reveals...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins delivers a message to Dean Ambrose...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE did a TLC match before the PPV on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins to address Dean Ambrose tonight on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins discusses Dean Ambrose, Roman...
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Dean Ambrose should beat Seth Rollins at...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Reasons Why Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Will...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose must not turn heel
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Dean Ambrose should defeat Seth Rollins at...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us