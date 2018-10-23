5 Reasons Why Dean Ambrose Turned Heel

How ridiculously shocking was this moment, for the WWE Universe?

It was the most shocking heel turn in recent memory. The Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose teamed up with Seth Rollins to win the highly prestigious RAW Tag Team Championships. He kept looking up the stage, making us wonder if Roman Reigns would join the fray or not. And then, he unleashed an assault on Seth Rollins.

Of course, nobody expected it to happen because of the events that transpired earlier in the night. Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship owing to leukemia. Everyone expected The Shield to stand tall and triumphant at the end of the night.

Therefore, I was just as stunned as everyone else when the turn took place. However, I know why it happened and I shall detail it for you across 5 distinct points.

Let me know your thoughts and views in the comments.

#5 The unlikeliest stage for such a turn

Sadly, we won't be seeing this again in a long, long time

Roman Reigns came clean at the top of the show and admitted that he has been battling cancer for the last eleven years. It was a heartfelt and heartbreaking moment, and when the main event match was announced, we knew the drill. Ambrose and Rollins would win the tag team championships and they would celebrate with Reigns.

Only this week, none of that happened, as Ambrose turned on Rollins immediately after the match concluded. It was a stunning turn of events, because why would anyone turn heel just after he had captured the championship with the other man in the ring? This booking decision came out of the blue and surprised almost everyone in the WWE Universe.

The setting is what made the heel turn so special. On a night when everyone expected the brothers to stand tall, they crumbled.

