×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Reasons Why Dean Ambrose Turned Heel

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.66K   //    23 Oct 2018, 10:37 IST

How ridiculously shocking was this moment, for the WWE Universe?
How ridiculously shocking was this moment, for the WWE Universe?

It was the most shocking heel turn in recent memory. The Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose teamed up with Seth Rollins to win the highly prestigious RAW Tag Team Championships. He kept looking up the stage, making us wonder if Roman Reigns would join the fray or not. And then, he unleashed an assault on Seth Rollins.

Of course, nobody expected it to happen because of the events that transpired earlier in the night. Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship owing to leukemia. Everyone expected The Shield to stand tall and triumphant at the end of the night.

Therefore, I was just as stunned as everyone else when the turn took place. However, I know why it happened and I shall detail it for you across 5 distinct points.

Let me know your thoughts and views in the comments.

#5 The unlikeliest stage for such a turn

Sadly, we won't be seeing this again in a long, long time
Sadly, we won't be seeing this again in a long, long time

Roman Reigns came clean at the top of the show and admitted that he has been battling cancer for the last eleven years. It was a heartfelt and heartbreaking moment, and when the main event match was announced, we knew the drill. Ambrose and Rollins would win the tag team championships and they would celebrate with Reigns.

Only this week, none of that happened, as Ambrose turned on Rollins immediately after the match concluded. It was a stunning turn of events, because why would anyone turn heel just after he had captured the championship with the other man in the ring? This booking decision came out of the blue and surprised almost everyone in the WWE Universe.

The setting is what made the heel turn so special. On a night when everyone expected the brothers to stand tall, they crumbled.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose must not turn heel
RELATED STORY
5 Indications That Dean Ambrose Could Still Turn Heel
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why a Dean Ambrose heel turn will look like...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Dean Ambrose didn't turn heel on Monday...
RELATED STORY
What if Dean Ambrose turns heel?
RELATED STORY
5 ways a Dean Ambrose heel turn could play out
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Things That Could Happen If Dean Ambrose...
RELATED STORY
10 Rare pictures of Dean Ambrose you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Ambrose could turn heel
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dean Ambrose must return as a heel
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us