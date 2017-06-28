5 reasons why doing another Punjabi Prison match is a great idea

We believe that this gimmick match can yield many short & long term benefits for WWE, if done right.

28 Jun 2017

Next month, the Maharaja faces the Viper, inside this vicious structure

In case you missed the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, you missed out on a big announcement from the WWE Champion. Jinder Mahal defends his WWE Championship inside the dreaded Punjabi Prison structure, which returns to your television screens after nearly an entire decade at the SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view WWE Battleground.

The announcement has led to mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, with some fans in support of the match while others are highly opposed to the same. The previous editions of the match haven't exactly been classics. However, right now, we choose to drink from our half full glasses and tell you why The Punjabi Prison match is a good idea. Here are 5 good reasons.

#5 The visual appeal

The magnificence of the Punjabi Prison is truly breathtaking

The fact remains that nobody has seen the Punjabi Prison in almost ten years. To put that figure into perspective, the last Punjabi Prison match happened on October 7, 2007, between Batista and The Great Khali. The PG Era started in July 2008. So, truthfully speaking, there hasn’t been a Punjabi Prison match in the entirety of the PG Era and the New Era.

While bloody matches in violent structures were commonplace in the era that preceded this one, the fact remains that gimmick matches are few and far between these days. Therefore, the sheer visual treat of the Punjabi Prison is sure to entice new audiences, most of whom may not have seen the previous editions. If nothing else, it becomes a great talking point in a feud that has not exactly set the world on fire.

