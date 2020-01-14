5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre defeated two former World Champions on RAW

McIntyre took down Styles and Orton to prove his point this week

For weeks we’ve been watching Drew McIntyre dominate enhancement talent on RAW. This week, Randy Orton kicked off the show and was soon interrupted by his arch-nemesis, AJ Styles. As the two came close to battling it out in the ring, McIntyre’s music hit and The Scottish Psychopath challenged both men to a Triple Threat match to determine who had the best chances of winning the Royal Rumble match.

The O.C.’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tried to interfere in the match and help Styles but they were flattened out by McIntyre and Orton.

All three men shared the spotlight during the clash, and Styles tried to deliver an RKO to Orton. Orton instead went for a Styles Clash on The Phenomenal One.

Finally, Orton delivered an RKO to Styles but a Claymore from McIntyre stopped him from pick the victory as McIntyre got the pin to emerge victorious over two huge Superstars.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why McIntyre defeated Styles and Orton on RAW this week.

#5 To continue a change in character

Public opinion seems to matter to McIntyre now

Drew McIntyre has been showing a slight change in character recently. The man who has no regard for anyone has been a bit softer towards the WWE Universe as of late.

In fact, the WWE Universe has gotten behind him even more now and count down with him before he delivers his lethal Claymore kick to entertain the audience. McIntyre too has started taking ‘audience polls’ to prove that they are really behind him.

This shows that McIntyre is slowly turning face, and is getting the crowd behind him already which is excellent news for the Superstar and the creatives.

AJ Styles, on the other hand, has been playing an excellent heel character which has allowed him to show a completely different side of himself. Randy Orton, who was also teasing a face turn, hasn’t completely turned yet and still goes back to his heelish tactics whenever he gets the chance.

By competing against and defeating two men who play excellent heels, McIntyre has furthered his case of turning babyface by miles. A decisive victory over Styles and Orton helped him get over with the WWE Universe once again who seemed to be pleased with the outcome of the match.

