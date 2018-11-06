5 Reasons Why Drew McIntyre 'Squashed' Kurt Angle On WWE RAW

There is more to Drew McIntyre squashing Kurt Angle, than what meets the eye

One of the most controversial closing segments on Monday Night RAW in recent memory, took place this past Monday night.

The fans in attendance in Manchester, England, as well as the rest of the WWE Universe watching at home, were shocked to see Drew McIntyre humiliate WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle - not only verbally, but also in the wrestling department - squashing the Olympic gold-medalist in a savage, one-sided beat-down.

While McIntyre insulting Angle and talking trash about the legend's family is commonplace in professional wrestling; the fact that The Scottish Psychopath used Angle's iconic signature moves to defeat the latter, is what truly caught the attention of fans worldwide.

In case you happen to be new to the world of pro-wrestling or are an occasional viewer of the sport, you'd still probably know that using another wrestler's signature move/finisher to defeat them is considered to be a highly disrespectful act. Now, while McIntyre disrespecting Angle was a part of the promotion's ongoing storylines, it's indeed indisputable that the former NXT Champion's dominant win over Angle holds a deeper meaning than simple disrespect.

Ladies and gentlemen, this was no ordinary 'squash match' -- This beat-down is a part of a much bigger plan the WWE is currently implementing -- And today, we hereby examine the reasons behind Drew McIntyre brutally 'squashing' Kurt Angle on RAW...

#5 To solidify Drew McIntyre as the top heel on RAW

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have proven to be a rather dominant team on RAW this year

Remember when Braun Strowman turned heel and aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre? Well, with the Strowman vs. Roman Reigns Universal Title feud coming to an abrupt end, and The Shield disbanding, the WWE decided to turn The Monster Among Men face once again.

Now, while Strowman is excellent as a babyface -- what with him being one of the most beloved larger-than-life characters in the WWE Universe today - the WWE's RAW brand desperately needs a top heel. Well, the 6'5" Drew McIntyre makes the most believable villain on the red brand today!

Besides, by having McIntyre absolutely destroy a widely respected legend like Kurt Angle in the closing segment of Monday Night RAW, the WWE has now solidified McIntyre as the biggest villain (apart from Dean Ambrose!) on RAW right now...

