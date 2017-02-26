5 reasons why Enzo Amore and Big Cass have lost their lustre in WWE

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have lost a lot of steam since arriving on WWE's main roster.

What can be done to rehabilitate the damaged characters of Enzo Amore and Big Cass?

Last year's ever-exciting post-WrestleMania edition of Raw marked the main roster debuts of Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who had been fixtures on NXT for several years.

Despite never once winning the tag team championships while they were down in developmental, they were widely considered as one of the most entertaining acts in the history of the promotion.

Their arrival on Raw signalled big things for the future of the depleted tag team division, especially after their alliance with John Cena that led to them scoring a huge victory against The Club at Battleground 2016.

Unfortunately, they have fallen far since the summer and have not been the biggest beneficiaries of the Brand Split. Granted, they'll be contending for the Raw Tag Team Championships at Fastlane next Sunday, but these are the five reasons the duo has lost its lustre in WWE.

#5 Unresolved rivalry with The Shining Stars

The Shining Stars scored a shocking win over Enzo and Cass in September 2016

At the peak of their popularity last summer, Enzo Amore and Big Cass were involved in an entertaining angle with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho heading into SummerSlam. Their loss at the event in their backyard of Brooklyn didn't greatly hinder their momentum, but the fact they never got their win back definitely did.

The short-lived feud was obviously designed to get the four guys onto the card and was not meant to last longer than it did. While Owens and Jericho moved on to bigger and better things, Enzo and Cass moved into a random rivalry with The Shining Stars.

The Shining Stars were destined to fail from the moment they re-debuted on Raw, and working with (and subsequently beating) Enzo and Cass didn't do anything to change fans' perception of them.

In fact, it merely dragged down the NXT graduates, and after losing to The Shining Stars on an episode of Raw, the feud was abruptly cut short coming out of Clash of Champions.