WWE News: Big Cass talks what it'd be like to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

Big Cass reflects on what it would be like to win the Tag Team titles with Enzo Amore.

by Mike Diaz 25 Feb 2017

Big Cass and Enzo Amore are one of the most over teams in the WWE

What’s the story?

Big Cass and Enzo Amore are currently the most beloved Tag Team in the WWE, with the WWE Universe getting immensely involved in their entrance routine by chanting along with their opening lines.

Now the duo has the opportunity to become the Tag Team Champions of Monday Night RAW. According to Big Cass, a title win will truly validate them as one of the best tag teams in the industry today, as per an interview with the Green Bay Press Gazette.

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo and Cass recently beat Sheamus and Cesaro on Monday Night Raw to become the No.1 contenders for the Tag Team titles and will take on current tag team champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at the Fastlane 2017 pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Big Cass had to say about him and Enzo possibly winning the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships:

"I don't think we could go further in any direction with our characters until we do that. Enzo and Big Cass as a unit needs to win those titles. Now we've been on Raw for almost a year and we've never won a WWE Tag Team Championship. It would be very validating for us. It's something we need to do to move forward and to prove that we're the best tag team there is in the WWE."

What’s next?

Enzo and Cass have had the opportunity to become the Tag Team champions before, but could never quite get the job done. Now they’ll get another crack at it against Gallows and Anderson, and will propel themselves into a whole new tier of superstardom if they become the champs.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

As fans of Enzo and Cass, it would be awesome for us to see them reign over RAW as the champions of the Tag Team division. Do you think they’ll walk away from Fastlane with the gold? Let us know in the comments!

