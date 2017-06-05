5 Reasons why Finn Balor not becoming Number 1 Contender at Extreme Rules was the right decision

Here's why it's a good thing that Finn Balor didn't win at WWE Extreme Rules 2017.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 16:27 IST

In a major twist, Balor didn’t win at Extreme Rules

Much to the shock of the WWE Universe and professional wrestling fans all over the world, Finn Balor did not win the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway Number 1 Contender match last night at Extreme Rules, with the honour instead going to Samoa Joe.

While Balor looked primed to win the bout after hitting Roman Reigns with the Coupe de Grace, Joe sneaked up behind him to lock in the Coquina Clutch and claim the right to face off against Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire for the WWE Universal Championship.

But, was the decision the right one? Is it a good thing that it will be The Destroyer instead of The Demon who goes up against The Beast Incarnate in the next Monday Night Raw exclusive pay-per-view which happens next month?

We believe that Finn not winning the Fatal Five-way was indeed the right reason and we’ll tell you why.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 reasons why Finn Balor not becoming the Number 1 Contender at Extreme Rules was the right decision:

#5 He is not a believable opponent for Brock Lesnar

No matter what Heyman says, Balor just cannot stand up to someone of Brock’s size

Finn Balor has never let his size affect his wrestling career. Despite weighing less than 200 pounds, the Irishman has always succeeded with his superb wrestling skills and ability to connect with the audience. How else did he manage to win the WWE Universal Championship back at Summerslam 2016, right?

But, even for Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar is a step too far. With how Lesnar is booked in the WWE, constantly dominating the biggest names in the industry, it just doesn’t make sense that Balor would be able to hang with The Beast in a one vs one contest.

Lesnar has squashed John Cena, broken The Undertaker’s Streak, caved in Randy Orton’s skull with nothing more than his elbows, and these guys are legends in the business. Even if he brought out The Demon, it just isn’t believable that Finn could stand up to Brock.