5 reasons why Finn Balor’s win over Johnny Gargano is good for business

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Prince had no time for the shenanigans of Johnny Takeover

The recently concluded WWE NXT Takeover: Portland was an action-packed event that saw the fans witness countless shocking moments throughout the night. The NXT-exclusive PPV events never fail to live up to the expectations of the fans and on Sunday, they delivered yet another memorable show.

One of the highlights of Takeover was Finn Balor’s victory over Johnny Gargano and it left a few fans in confusion, considering the fact that the former is a heel and the good guy was expected to prevail. If you have been following the Black and Gold brand for long, you know that their storylines are long and detailed, generally not pieced together on a week-to-week basis.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 reasons why it was important for WWE to have Balor defeat Gargano in their first Takeover encounter. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Charlotte Flair challenged Rhea Ripley for a title match at WrestleMania

#5 Strengthens Finn Balor’s position as a lone wolf

Finn Balor had to make a statement, and he did!

Finn Balor shocked the world with his heel turn when he subjected Johnny Gargano to a brutal punishment that kept the latter on the sideline for months. In Gargano's absence, his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Tommaso Ciampa found allies in Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic while battling against The Undisputed Era.

When the heel turn occurred, it was heavily speculated that Adam Cole would find another friend in Balor, but the latter very quickly dismissed any possibility of a potential alliance with the UE. He openly stated that he isn’t looking for anyone to fall back on and prefers to walk the road all by himself. Referring to his past self, Balor introduced his ‘Prince’ persona that believes in the advantages of being a lone wolf in the wild.

Balor’s match at Takeover had to end in his favor for him to back up all the above-stated claims. After a really long time, his in-ring actions are doing justice to his caliber. A victory over Gargano makes him look stronger than ever, and he will use this momentum to remind the rest of the NXT roster why he is one of the greatest champions that the brand has ever produced.

1 / 5 NEXT