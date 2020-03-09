5 Reasons why Finn Balor should form a Balor Club in NXT

The Prince needs to start another faction in WWE

Since returning to the NXT brand, Finn Balor has been on a path of destruction. His return has truly shocked the system, and he has been able to dominate against his opponents more often than not.

Starting with Matt Riddle, Balor has gone through Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, and it seems like he will be getting in his biggest rivalry yet with NXT UK Champion WALTER and his faction, Imperium.

While Balor has preferred to hunt on his own for now, he will possibly need to look for some help in order the get one over Imperium.

The Demon King has been among the founding members and leader of the infamous Bullet Club and has led his own faction in WWE called the Balor Club.

Even though he is currently flying solo, he could make another Balor Club in NXT for various reasons. We will take a look at 5 such reasons in this article.

#5 He seems like a man with a plan

He seems to know what he's trying to achieve

Finn Balor has been one of the most successful Superstars of the decade. Since making his WWE debut, the Irish Superstar has won the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Universal Championship.

After surviving on RAW and SmackDown for several years, the first-ever Universal Champion decided to make his way back to NXT after taking a loss from ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

With a lot under his belt, one thing we know is that Balor always has a plan in mind, whether when it’s taking on ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar, or releasing him inner Demon upon his opponents.

By reforming the Balor Club with some of the NXT Superstars, Balor could get a massive push and bigger storylines as his plans will work even better with more men involved. Just like AJ Styles has The O.C. and Seth Rollins has his new faction, Balor could do a lot with some henchmen of his own on the Black and Gold brand.

Not only will it allow Balor to boss around some men, but it will also help him put his plans into action even better.

