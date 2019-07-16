5 Reasons why Finn Balor will turn heel

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.23K // 16 Jul 2019, 00:16 IST

The Dark Side is strong in this one!

If you recently watched WWE Extreme Rules, you probably saw that Finn Balor lost the Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura. And, it was done during the pre-show. While it's puzzling that WWE booked it that way, the match was well received. But there must be a valid and simple reason for this.

As WWE SmackDown Live moves to Fox, it would make sense they want to keep key players on their respective brands. While there may be some crossover, it's certainly looking like Finn Balor is going to spend a majority of his time on WWE Raw in the coming months. Assuming that Paul Heyman has now taken full control of the red brand, it's highly likely a heel turn is in the works.

Before the WWE Universe goes bananas, let me explain. There are few routes that Finn Balor could go but I believe there is only one major option. It's already clear that WWE Raw's top babyface is Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman is very high on Ricochet. So, here are 5 reasons why Finn Balor will turn heel!

#5 Giving a new dimension to his character

Edgy

Finn Balor is over with the fans. He's great in the ring and can perform fantastic feats of athleticism that few would not be in awe of. His Demon character was a creative stroke of genius that showed a different side to the WWE Universe and got him over. On the other hand, his babyface character has become a little stale.

Now you're probably wondering if this statement is completely overblown and without merit, take a moment to think about it. Besides his amazing in-ring skills and The Demon, how else does he stand out? His million dollar smile captivates the audience every time he comes on screen but beyond that, what makes him a cut above the rest?

While the fan faithful will always be behind Finn Balor, a change is very much on the cards. Owen Hart said it best when he said, 'Enough is Enough and it's time for a change.' Perhaps sooner than later.

