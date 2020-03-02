5 Reasons why Goldberg must turn heel

Goldberg must turn heel.

The past week has been a crazy one for WWE. It began with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as the Universal Champion, but things changed at Super ShowDown. Goldberg defeated the monstrous creature to win the big blue belt, amid massive fan backlash. The way he defeated The Fiend was not the best, nor the most convincing way for it to happen.

Anyway, we now know who will challenge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. After Friday Night SmackDown's events, Roman Reigns is set to face Goldberg for the title in a dream match of sorts. This will likely be a short, but impactful match between the two masters of the Spear.

Both men are currently babyfaces, but that should not be the case. Goldberg has to turn heel in the build-up to the match. This would only serve to benefit the program between the WWE Hall of Famer and the Big Dog.

Here are five reasons why Goldberg must turn heel as soon as possible.

#5 He hasn't been a heel in WWE yet

Goldberg turning heel would be a breath of fresh air.

Goldberg first made his WWE debut back in 2003, on the RAW after WrestleMania 19. He spent a year in the company, staying a babyface the entire time. This has remained constant during his recent returns, 2016 onwards. Goldberg's initial comeback showed how great he is as a babyface.

The WWE Hall of Famer has not turned heel since his WCW days, mainly due to his effectiveness as a conquering hero. But this time, it would be nice for Goldberg to switch things up and venture into the unknown, as a villain on WWE TV. A heel turn would be a nice refresher for Goldberg's character.

