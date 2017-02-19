5 reasons why Goldberg will beat Owens in under 5 minutes

Some fans may not like it, but Goldberg vs Owens will be short, sweet and clean. Goldberg will win the Universal Title and move on to Lesnar

@https://twitter.com/billibhatti by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 13:25 IST

Main Event, however, Kevin Owens will be lucky to lay a finger on Goldberg

Two weeks ago on Raw, Goldberg interrupted a promo by Universal Champion Kevin Owens and the United States Champion Chris Jericho, to answer Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania challenge.

Not only did Goldberg accept the match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, but Jericho also volunteered Owens to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane on March 5.

Unfortunately for Kevin Owens’ supporters, not only will Goldberg be winning the Universal Title, but he will be winning it in quick fashion. Here’s why:

#1 Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar is the main event at WrestleMania

The Goldberg vs Lesnar match is the top priority

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar is the Main Event at the biggest show of the year, therefore, that is the number 1 priority. The owner of the company wants the match to be as big as possible and adding the Universal Title to it makes it much bigger.

It also gives Lesnar the most significant victory in their 3-match series, negating the fact Goldberg will still be 2-1 up because Brock’s win will be considered the biggest, as it would be for the Universal Title.