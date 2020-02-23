5 Reasons why Hangman Adam Page could be the next Steve Austin

Hangman Adam Page

Hangman Adam Page has seemed marked for greatness since his early days in the industry, but could he be the next major breakthrough star in pro wrestling, just as Austin was twenty years ago?

There are many parallels to be made between Hangman Page and Stone Cold Steve Austin. While some may jokingly point out the similarity in their ring attire (namely black boots, black trunks, and a black leather vest worn while making an entrance) the similarities go much deeper than that.

Adam Page first showed up on the pro wrestling radar by making appearances in Ring of Honor. There, he served as part of the Decade faction's 'youngboys,' meaning he would carry jackets to the back, wipe down the ring ropes, and many other menial tasks.

But over time Page moved into the upper echelons, joining first Bullet Club and then its splinter faction, the Elite. Of course, he famously turned down a WWE contract to join his friends The Young Bucks and Cody in All Elite Wrestling.

Now he's heavily featured on AEW programming as well as wrestling extensively on the independent scene. Page seems poised to take that next step and become the flagship performer for AEW, which would put him in the same position Austin was during the Attitude Era.

Without further ado, let's look at five reasons why Page reminds us of Stone Cold Steve Austin so much.

#5. The southern attitude

Adam Page doesn't smile very often.

As anyone who has visited them will tell you, people from the southern states of the USA are just a little different.

On one hand, they can have good manners and treat you to that famous southern hospitality. But on the other, they can be surly, proud, aggressive, and obnoxious.

Stone Cold Steve Austin certainly fulfilled the latter requirements, and so does Hangman Adam Page. He's the type of person who goes looking for a fight, and the tougher the opposition the more he likes it.

