5 Reasons why John Cena is right about Brock Lesnar being the "best in-ring perfomer of all-time"

Brock Lesnar

John Cena is without a doubt one of the greatest of all time. His run from 2005-2015 will be looked back on fondly, despite the polarizing status he had at the time. However, it's been over four years since his push essentially stopped and his appearances have decreased to once or twice a year.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, John Cena revealed that he thinks Brock Lesnar is the best in-ring performer he's competed in the ring with.

“And I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I've seen and I know it's an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he's the best in-ring performer of all time.

We must remember that Cena is a man who has faced many of the all-time greats in WWE, including The Rock, Kurt Angle, Edge, Triple H, Batista, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and so much more. Except for Ric Flair, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan, there aren't many megastars who Cena hasn't faced.

Many have criticized his opinion, but here are five reasons why Cena is right.

#5. His ability to have a good match when he wants

Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble 2020

Brock Lesnar can have a great match when he wants to. People criticize him for "winging it" during a match, but when you get paid so much to simply hit suplexes, who can be blamed? Certainly not Lesnar.

He's proved time and again that he can have a great match when he's motivated. When I asked AJ Styles how he brought the best out of Lesnar at Survivor Series 2017, he said:

I think that it's something he's always capable of [having a great match]. It's all up to him if he wants to do it. I think he and I put on a spectacular match and it was a good opportunity for me to be in the ring with Brock Lesnar. It was an exciting match, one that one kind of expected but at the same time didn't know what to expect. I think it was a great match and I'm very proud of that match.

It's a rare talent that hardly anyone can claim to have.

