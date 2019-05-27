5 Reasons why Jon Moxley is going to NJPW

Rohit Nath

Jon Moxley is headed to NJPW!

Jon Moxley made a huge statement on May 25th, 2019 when he debuted for All Elite Wrestling after the main event of Double or Nothing. He tore the roof off the building with his appearance.

Now, we know that he signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, but it turns out that AEW won't be the only place that we'll be seeing him. He confirmed an appearance for independent promotion NorthEast Wrestling, where he'll be taking on AEW star Pentagon Jr. Interestingly enough, that isn't the only thing - Renee Young was announced to make an appearance for the same show.

But Moxley once again shook the wrestling world when he announced that he'll be appearing with New Japan Pro Wrestling on June 5th, 2019 for the final day of Best of Super Juniors. You can watch the promo below:

His target is none other than Juice Robinson, whom he'll face for the IWGP United States Championship. Here's why he's appearing at NJPW!

#5. Big money offer

Harold Meiji

The reality of Jon Moxley's situation is quite an interesting one. He's got offers from various promotions across the globe, and NJPW is clearly one of them. What many people don't realize is that within the second half of 2019 alone, Moxley will likely be making more money from his appearances than he would have for a full year in WWE.

NJPW is the second most profitable wrestling company in the world and is a clear #2, even more so than Impact Wrestling, despite having television deals in countries such as the UK and India. With money to spend, NJPW likely offered Moxley a whole lot of money to make a few appearances, if not more.

And if you are Moxley there's no reason to turn down the offer.

