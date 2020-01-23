5 reasons why Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

23 Jan 2020, 21:40 IST SHARE

The Prophecy came to an end on Wednesday night

This week’s episode of NXT took place just a couple of days before Worlds Collide. The action on the show was top-notch, and the brand decided to waste no time on segments and kept most of the action inside the ring.

The biggest match scheduled for the show was between Roderick Strong and Keith Lee for the North American Championship.

While Lee had gotten a chance to win the title earlier in a Triple Threat Match involving the Champion and Dominic Dijakovic, it was a big opportunity for him to get his hands on the title one-on-one.

Lee was the obvious crowd favorite in the brawl, and even the distractions provided by the other three members of the Undisputed Era could not stop The Limitless One’s rise.

He managed to defeat Strong in a great match to win his first Championship belt in the company.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why Lee defeated Strong for the North American Championship just days before Worlds Collide.

#5 To cash in on the Limitless potential

Keith Lee first made an appearance for NXT in April 2018. On May 1, it was announced that he had signed a contract with WWE. Lee recently revealed that he tried for the company several times before successfully joining it less than two years ago.

While it seemed like the big man went through a lot to get to the Black & Gold brand, he was just getting started, as he was involved in several mixed bookings that never made him seem like a breakout star.

Advertisement

For the past six months, Lee seems to have gotten better and become a crowd favorite, and it looks like the time he spent away due to an injury did him some good.

Over the past few months, especially during the build-up to Survivor Series, Lee appears to have become a breakout star almost two years after making his debut. With so much backing, it makes sense that NXT decided to hand the title to The Limitless One, as his potential seems to be running high and the fans seem to be enjoying his time in the NXT ring.

1 / 5 NEXT