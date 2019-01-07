×
5 Reasons why Kenny Omega should sign with WWE

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
462   //    07 Jan 2019, 19:57 IST

Can Vince McMahon convince Kenny Omega to join WWE?
Can Vince McMahon convince Kenny Omega to join WWE?

Kenny Omega, without an iota of doubt, is the single biggest non-WWE name in the current professional wrestling scene. The Cleaner's current contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is set to expire later this month, and Omega himself hinted his departure from the promotion. Omega dropped his IWGP world heavyweight championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Wrestle Kingdom 13.

The wrestling fans are speculating his next destination. Some are saying he would be joining his friends such as Cody Rhodes and the Young bucks in their proposed wrestling promotion - All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In the flip side, some are speculating Omega would join WWE - the most prominent professional wrestling promotion in the world.

Since Omega is still under NJPW contract, he has not given any hint of his next destination. He could possible renew his contract with NJPW, or join his friends in their new venture. However, we think that it would be better if Omega chooses WWE. In this list, we will be taking a look at a few reasons why The Cleaner should join WWE.

#5. The pay

AJ Styles was one of the highest paid wrestlers in 2018.
AJ Styles was one of the highest paid wrestlers in 2018.

This one is the most obvious reason. WWE Superstars often enjoy more pay than their independent counterparts. Superstars like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and most importantly, AJ Styles are some of the most paid wrestlers in the current rosters.

With Kenny Omega is following the footsteps of AJ Styles, he might entirely skip NXT and get exposed to the mainstream audience, which could help him establish his brand and in turn gets a huge cheque.

Even though some of the independent wrestlers like Austin Aries made more in the indies than in WWE, it is not the case for everyone else. Kenny Omega could certainly rise to the top of the WWE roster.

Sanjay Pradeep
