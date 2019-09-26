5 Reasons why Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon's WWE Career vs Career match is a Ladder Match

The battle that'll decide the fate of these two men

The final SmackDown Live on the USA Network had more story building than the episodes that preceded it. One of the biggest story buildups that we saw on Tuesday night was in the rivalry between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon.

After Owens sued Shane O'Mac, the cunning heel tried to backpedal on his actions and offered to reinstate KO and also wave his fine. However, The Prizefighter was finally in the driver's seat in this feud and offered the self-proclaimed Best In The World a solution which he was forced to accept. Owens’ offered to fight Shane in a Career vs. Career Ladder Match where the loser would have to walk away from WWE for good. The match will take place next Friday on the first episode of SmackDown on the Fox Network.

While this match could be the beginning of the end of Shane’s reign of terror on the main roster for some time, it could also result in Kevin Owens simply moving away from the Blue Brand and appearing on another one instead.

Another BLOCKBUSTER match has been announced for the @WWE Friday Night SmackDown premiere on Oct. 4th.@FightOwensFight will face 'The Best in the World' @shanemcmahon in a Ladder Match! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/cSfhk6yilu — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 25, 2019

With so much on the line, we take a look at five reasons why Owens offered to fight Shane McMahon in a ladder match.

#1 It could provide the ultimate starting point for SmackDown on Fox

Fox will need some big matches to kick things off

After spending over three years on the USA Network, SmackDown is set to make the jump to the Fox Network starting from October 4. This will also change the program’s fixed day from Tuesday to Friday.

To make the transition to Fox more exciting, and give the network something to start building with, the company has booked the returning Brock Lesnar to take on Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on the first night of the show on Fox.

Other than that, this could be the ultimate feud that can provide the fans with something to look forward to and build ratings after the network switch.

Since the match between the two men is one where both men have their careers on the line, it could pave the way forward for the brand.

Will SmackDown continue with no interference from Shane McMahon, or will we never see the former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in WWE ever again? The match will provide the answer to these two major questions upon its conclusion.

