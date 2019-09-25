WWE News: Kevin Owens to face Shane McMahon in a match with interesting stipulations

Kevin Owens had a proposal for Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens came face to face with Shane McMahon on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live.

They met to try and work through the lawsuit, but Owens already had a plan in mind. He wanted a match with Shane McMahon and he wanted it to be special stipulations — a ladder match!

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon's feud on SmackDown Live

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon's feud has been one of the longer ones on WWE television recently. The two have been at each other's throats for a while. It all came to a head when Shane McMahon slapped Kevin Owens with a $100,000 fine for assaulting a referee.

McMahon used the fine as a bargaining chip to try and get Owens to do what he wanted. Owens had defeated Shane before, but now faced with a fine of that amount, he was left with no choice but to toe the line put down by McMahon. However, despite Kevin trying to help him, Shane was not able to win the King of the Ring semi-final match that he inserted himself in against Chad Gable. As a result, he fired Owens after attacking him — while Owens wore the shirt of a referee.

As a result, Kevin has now brought a huge 'wrongful termination' suit.

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon in a ladder match

With Shane facing such a large payout if he loses the suit, he tried to bargain his way out, offering to reinstate Owens and to drop the fine.

Unfortunately for him, Kevin was not having it.

Instead, he proposed a match against Shane. He said that he would like to face Shane in a match where if Owens lost, he would stay fired and drop the suit, but if Kevin won, then Shane McMahon would have to leave WWE forever.

He added unique stipulations to the match, saying that it would be a ladder match with those conditions stated in a contract, hanging in a briefcase over the ring. Although Shane's microphone was cut off, he said that he accepted.

The match is expected to take place at Hell in a Cell.

