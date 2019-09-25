WWE SmackDown Results September 24th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

And that's a wrap for SmackDown on the USA network

Erick Rowan kicked off SmackDown Live and started bragging how he destroyed Daniel Bryan last week, comparing it to works of great artists. Daniel Bryan came out and told Rowan that if he wanted his respect, he had to defeat Bryan in a one-on-one match. The impromptu match began shortly after.

Erick Rowan vs. Daniel Bryan

The match ended in a bludgeoning

Rowan was tossing Bryan around the ring as the match started and had control of the match early on. Daniel managed to hit a double ax-handle but failed to capitalize. Rowan hit a powerbomb into the ring post before we headed for commercials.

Back to the ring, Bryan used the ring post to damage Rowan's knee before taking a Fallaway Slam and then a bearhug after a near fall. Bryan hit the 'Yes' kicks and Rowan kicked out at the count of one!

Daniel locked in the LaBell lock but Luke Harper ran the distraction before Daniel sent him into the announce table. Rowan hit two Iron Claws in the ring off the distraction and got the three-count.

Result: Erick Rowan def. Daniel Bryan

Match rating: A

The Bludgeons were about to brutalise Bryan after the match but Roman Reigns came out to make the save. Roman hit Superman Punches and a spear to take out the Bludgeons, making them retreat.

Daniel refused Roman's hand and got to his feet by himself before challenging the Bludgeons to a match with Roman as his tag partner and the crowd replied with a resounding "Yes".

We got a video package of Brock Lesnar's destructive rise to the top of the WWE roster.

Kofi Kingston was in a backstage interview with Michael Cole and said that he was at the top of his game right now. Kofi added that next week would be a huge deal for WWE and he won't let Brock steal the spotlight.

