×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Kevin Owens joined the New Day

Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.99K   //    17 Apr 2019, 17:28 IST

Kevin Owens is now a member of the New Day.
Kevin Owens is now a member of the New Day.

WWE wrapped up the Superstar Shake-up with the second half concluding on SmackDown Live. Major superstars like Roman Reigns, Elias, Bayley, and many more moved to the blue brand. But the major story coming out of the episode was the New Day recruiting Kevin Owens as an honorary member.

Owens was put through a screening process to earn his 'honorary' slot in The New Day. Owens passed them all and even voiced their entrance. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Owens.

Here are 5 reasons why Owens joined the New Day.

#5 To provide direction to Kevin Owens


Kevin Owens came back from injury earlier this year. Vince McMahon replaced him with Kofi Kingston and gave him a title shot at Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship. After he failed to win the match, he was removed from the title scene and has since remained directionless.

Owens didn't even make the WrestleMania card even after challenging for the WWE championship a month prior and wasn't even featured in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. It has been a while since 'Big O' was a central part of any storyline.

His inclusion in the group has provided him a direction to follow for the immediate future until Creative comes up with something more for him.

#4 To fill-in for Big E


The New Day has always been a trio. They have won their titles together and have gone from being extremely disliked to one of the most popular groups in recent times. They even won and defended their titles under the Freebird rule.

It's hard to imagine New Day without Big E but an injury has forced him to stay away from the group. This has left a huge gap in the New Day as their powerhouse is no longer with them. Owens was brought in to fill that role in the interim.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Big E Kevin Owens WWE Championship
Advertisement
5 Biggest Reasons Why Vince McMahon Wants To Push Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Injured Big E heartbroken to find out he was replaced by the New Day
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NYWC's The Big O Not Happy Kevin Owens is Using His Name
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The New Day officially replaces Big E
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston breaks his silence on being replaced by Kevin Owens on WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shake-up: 4 reasons why New Day won’t break up
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 biggest questions from the Superstar Shake-up episode (April 16, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the New Day must never break up
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Kevin Owens replaced Kofi Kingston at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE Exclusive: The New Day says all three of them could be Champions at WrestleMania & more! 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us