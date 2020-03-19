5 Reasons why Matt Hardy coming to AEW is the right choice for him and for fans

Why is Matt Hardy's decision to come to AEW the right choice?

Will he be treated better in All Elite Wrestling than he was in WWE?

Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10

Matt Hardy may have far better luck in AEW honestly

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was an explosive show and honestly, it did not seem for a fleeting moment that it was an empty arena episode without any fans present. I honestly thought that it was the best episode of wrestling that I've seen in quite some time.

What made the show especially memorable was the arrival of two former WWE stars. Luke Harper will assume his position as the leader of the Dark Order and will be known as Brodie Lee going forward, whereas Matt Hardy will be joining ranks with The Elite to take on The Inner Circle, presumably at Blood and Guts.

Matt Hardy developed his 'Woken' Character in Impact Wrestling but since then has gone on to have quite an underwhelming run under Vince McMahon. I genuinely think that him coming to All Elite Wrestling is the best decision he could have made.

And why do I say so? Here are 5 reasons why.

#5 Straight into the main event picture

Matt Hardy is not going to be someone who works his way up the ranks. No, he is going straight to the top, aligning himself with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and Cody Rhodes as an ally for The Elite. He will be taking on The Inner Circle, arguably the top heel faction in pro wrestling today, or maybe in second place after Seth Rollins' heel collective.

But the fact that he's being treated as the star that he is should be a great thing for both fans of his and for his own career, especially considering how overlooked he was ever since Jeff Hardy's most recent injury.

Moreover, he will likely be allowed to prosper as a singles star, and not have to wait for his brother to return, in the tag team division.

