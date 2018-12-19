5 reasons why Mustafa Ali pinned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 5.21K // 19 Dec 2018, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What a shocking way to end SmackDown Live this week!

We all know that the 205 Live roster consists of some of the best athletes in all of WWE. Unfortunately, as a Network special, it does not get the same kind of eyeballs as it should. This week, we saw Mustafa Ali from 205 Live make it to the main roster. He teamed up with AJ Styles to take on Daniel Bryan and Andrade 'Cien' Almas in a tag team match.

It is the finish of the match that had the whole world stunned and gasping for air. Much to their disbelief, Mustafa Ali delivered an 054 to pin Daniel Bryan, the current WWE Champion. Bear in mind that this is a top superstar who just beat AJ Styles at TLC.

While the whole world puzzles over why it happened, let me try and make sense of it all. Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts below.

Here is my analysis of the whole situation that transpired on this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

#5 In line with the new McMahon vision

Vince McMahon and Triple H did promise us new faces

When Triple H promised us new faces on RAW, we all imagined that it would be NXT call-ups. Nobody expected it to be a 205 Live star. After all, 205 Live stars have been relegated to the role of managers in the main roster, be it Drake Maverick or Lio Rush.

However, to make the show feel fresh and different, WWE allowed Mustafa Ali to pin the current WWE Champion. This will go a long way in changing the perception of the current product. It's in line with the changes the new regime have promised.

I'm curious to see what the current weeks will bring us. I can't wait to find out.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement