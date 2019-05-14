×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why Nikki Cross replaced Alexa Bliss on Raw 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
35.78K   //    14 May 2019, 17:58 IST

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are now seemingly friends on Raw
Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are now seemingly friends on Raw

Nikki Cross replaced Alexa Bliss in the fatal four-way match on Raw this past week that saw the former NXT star pick up a huge victory when she pinned Natalya. Nikki Cross was a strange addition to the match since she isn't part of the Money in the Bank ladder match and hasn't featured on Raw since she was moved in the Superstar Shake-up.

The reason that was given was because Alexa Bliss' luggage was lost on her way to the United Kingdom which meant that she couldn't wrestle and needed a replacement.

Cross was a fantastic addition to the match because WWE was in the UK but other than that there could be a number of reasons why the Scottish star was given such an amazing opportunity on Raw.

#5. WWE wanted to introduce the new Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross replaced Alexa Bliss on Raw
Nikki Cross replaced Alexa Bliss on Raw

Nikki Cross has been seen as a crazy superstar over the past few years, a role that she has played very well as part of Sanity but now that the group has come to an end and Cross has been moved over to Raw without her teammates, this could be WWE's chance to show off a new side to the Scottish Star.

Cross has definitely changed her persona since she was seen chatting backstage to Alexa Bliss and no longer showing her crazy personality that has allowed her to push forward in WWE over the past few years.

Nikki Cross needed to be introduced to the WWE Universe under this new persona and even though Money in the Bank is this weekend and build up to the show should have taken precedence, the company decided that now was the perfect time for Nikki Cross' new character to make her debut.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss Nikki Cross
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are a team now 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Spoilers: Raw superstar debuts new gimmick
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Nikki Cross and Bray Wyatt will work together
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is the WrestleMania 35 host
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE teased a Finn Balor-Alexa Bliss storyline romance on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is better than Charlotte Flair
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us this week in the Firefly Fun House segment
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 biggest questions after Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley on her return
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who Alexa Bliss has faced but never defeated
RELATED STORY
5 of Alexa Bliss' Best Cosplay Costumes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us