5 Reasons why Nikki Cross replaced Alexa Bliss on Raw

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 35.78K // 14 May 2019, 17:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are now seemingly friends on Raw

Nikki Cross replaced Alexa Bliss in the fatal four-way match on Raw this past week that saw the former NXT star pick up a huge victory when she pinned Natalya. Nikki Cross was a strange addition to the match since she isn't part of the Money in the Bank ladder match and hasn't featured on Raw since she was moved in the Superstar Shake-up.

The reason that was given was because Alexa Bliss' luggage was lost on her way to the United Kingdom which meant that she couldn't wrestle and needed a replacement.

Cross was a fantastic addition to the match because WWE was in the UK but other than that there could be a number of reasons why the Scottish star was given such an amazing opportunity on Raw.

#5. WWE wanted to introduce the new Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross replaced Alexa Bliss on Raw

Nikki Cross has been seen as a crazy superstar over the past few years, a role that she has played very well as part of Sanity but now that the group has come to an end and Cross has been moved over to Raw without her teammates, this could be WWE's chance to show off a new side to the Scottish Star.

Cross has definitely changed her persona since she was seen chatting backstage to Alexa Bliss and no longer showing her crazy personality that has allowed her to push forward in WWE over the past few years.

Nikki Cross needed to be introduced to the WWE Universe under this new persona and even though Money in the Bank is this weekend and build up to the show should have taken precedence, the company decided that now was the perfect time for Nikki Cross' new character to make her debut.

1 / 5 NEXT