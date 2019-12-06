5 Reasons why no matches have been announced for WWE TLC 2019 yet

Riju Dasgupta 06 Dec 2019, 20:52 IST

WWE TLC 2019 will be coming our way very soon

The life of a WWE Superstar is not very easy. It wasn't very long ago that Survivor Series concluded and we're already on the verge of the forthcoming WWE pay-per-view- TLC!

But, here's the most surprising thing of all- none of the matches have been announced yet! I mean there have been several leaks with regard to what the lineup could be, but until the lineup is announced on the program, most of the world won't know about it.

So let me weigh in and offer my 2 cents about why I believe that no matches from WWE TLC have been announced thus far. If you think otherwise, feel free to chime in and let me know what you believe the reason for the same essentially is!

And with that in mind, I begin my analysis.

#5 Storylines haven't played out in their entirety yet

In the world of WWE, nothing is what it seems. So when it looks like things are going to go a certain way, Vince McMahon and his team of creative geniuses will swerve us and lead us in yet another direction.

So now, one of the rumors doing the rounds is that Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship may not even happen at WWE TLC and instead, it may take place at some point down the road. Instead, the match at WWE TLC may be between The Miz and The Fiend.

We also don't know if Seth Rollins is going to turn heel or if it is designed to make us think that, but Rollins remains a babyface while a new heel emerges. Because none of the pieces are set in stone yet, it makes all the sense in the world to not announce the matches!

