5 Reasons why NXT is better than RAW and SmackDown

WWE RAW and SmackDown are facing tough competition from NXT when it comes to the quality of the product.

Why exactly is the Black and Gold brand considered superior in this case?

Shruti Sadbhav Top 5 / Top 10

Triple H has every right to be proud of what he has done with NXT

Last year, WWE NXT started going live on Wednesday nights and quickly became the most preferred brand of the promotion amidst the WWE Universe. Under Triple H, this developmental brand of the company has gained a lot of success and continues to deliver the best WWE show every week.

This reason behind the rise of NXT isn’t limited to the competition from the rival promotions. In fact, the brand had been delivering great shown even before they were a part of the mainstream media. There are a few significant differences that make NXT a better brand than its counterparts.

From the creatives to the Superstars, everything about the Black and Gold brand is dedicated to adapting to the changing times in the pro-wrestling business. Needless to say, that has helped NXT is creating a better product when compared to its counterparts.

In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why NXT is better than RAW and SmackDown.

#5 Long-term booking and brilliant storylines

The creatives work well in building-up great matches

One of the best parts of NXT is its consistency when it comes to storylines. More often than not we have seen the Superstars of the Black and Gold brand being involved in extended rivalries that make for engaging narration over a span of months. This allows the creative to explore the full potential of the wrestler involved, helping them understand their pace before they head towards the final chapter of the rivalry.

An additional benefit of such type of booking is the inclusion of other Superstars in the ongoing feuds. A lot of times, we see shocking twists in the storylines which are either used to add more flame to the main rivalry or to include more names in the booking. This, in turn, leaves ample room to create fresh feuds with enough history after the ongoing rivalry is put to rest.

The long-term booking in NXT shows the dedication of both the creative and the Superstars who give their all to ensure that feuds look promising both on paper as well as inside the squared circle. Needless to say, they exceed the expectations nearly every time and have very rarely left the WWE Universe disappointed.

