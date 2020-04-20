5 Reasons why NXT Superstars should compete in the Money in the Bank ladder matches

Mixing Superstars of all three brands could be beneficial

Money in the Bank has always been one of WWE’s most interesting and thrilling pay-per-views. Some fans enjoy the event as much, if not more than the Royal Rumble, which says a lot about how entertaining it can be.

Last year, fans were treated to a surprise as the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match was taken over by Brock Lesnar who entered late in the match and managed to win the briefcase.

This year, the MITB matches will be a little different as six instead of eight Superstars will participate in the men’s and women’s matches. And, they will have to climb to the top of the WWE "Titan Towers" global headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut with a new "Corporate Ladder" gimmick culminating on the facility's roof.

With that in mind, we feel that NXT Superstars should be a part of the two MITB matches, if not any other match in the PPV.

In this article, we will look at the five reasons why NXT Superstars should be a part of this year’s PPV.

#5 NXT is a complete brand now

One thing that we’ve spoken about a few times since last year is the fact that NXT has become a complete brand in many ways. While it was referred to as the developmental brand of WWE for several years, Triple H and his men have ensured that the brand has become equal to RAW and SmackDown in many ways.

NXT Superstars were featured in the Survivor Series pay-per-view last year and managed to steal the show. They then appeared in the Royal Rumble event with stars competing in both the Royal Rumble matches and we even saw then NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defend her title at WrestleMania.

This means that NXT Superstars have featured in all three of the last big four PPVs, and they are ready to compete at the big stage. With RAW and SmackDown getting a lot of matches on every pay-per-view, WWE should allow NXT to also feature in some important matches on those pay-per-views to make things much more equal for all three brands.