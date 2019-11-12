5 Reasons why NXT UK was dominated by RAW this week

RAW managed to shake off the threat they faced in the form of NXT UK

Last week on SmackDown and RAW, the NXT roster invaded the two brands to gain an upper hand before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. This will be the first time that NXT will be part of one of the big four pay-per-views of the company with its full roster at its disposal.

This week, SmackDown saw a short invasion by the NXT UK roster before the action took place on the RAW brand. NXT UK Champion WALTER answered Seth Rollins’ open challenge, while Rollins then teamed up with Kevin Owens and The Street Profits to take on Imperium.

Later in the night, former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan battled the RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. However, NXT UK faced defeat in all three matches during the night and failed to set the same impression NXT did last week.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why RAW dominated NXT UK on this week’s episode of the Red brand.

#5 To show RAW’s supremacy

The Superstars of RAW managed to defend their turf

First things first, RAW is known to be WWE’s flagship brand for a very good reason. The brand has been home to the biggest Superstars the industry has ever seen, and currently, it is home to Superstars such as Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles.

Keeping that in mind, NXT UK seems like a smaller brand with new and upcoming Superstars. While we’ve seen NXT’s roster tear SmackDown and RAW apart in the past week, NXT UK is still much fresher.

WWE headed down to the United Kingdom for this week’s shows, and therefore it made sense for the company to utilize the available NXT UK Superstars to continue the invasion storylines and battle against the main roster stars.

As last week was more or less dominated by NXT stars, especially during SmackDown, the company would have been looking to make things seem evener or in the favor of their flagship brand.

The Superstars of RAW battled in three separate matches against the Superstars of NXT UK this week and managed to overcome the current NXT United Kingdom Champion and the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

This enables RAW to get one step ahead of both SmackDown and NXT in the build-up towards Survivor Series.

