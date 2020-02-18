5 Reasons why Otis and Mandy Rose will be 2020's breakout stars

Otis and Mandy Rose are on the path to greatness

Otis is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars today, and rightfully so!

With the charm of a true, old school, big guy pro wrestler, Otis (real name: Nikola Bogojevic) is highly skilled in shoot wrestling as well. He’s a former amateur wrestler who won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman Wrestling realm at the 2014 Pan-American Championships.

On the other hand, Mandy Rose has a long history of having worked as a fitness model and bodybuilder, before transitioning to the world of professional wrestling-based sports-entertainment as a WWE Superstar.

So, now that we’ve gotten the formality of reminding you about their respective backgrounds out the way, the question that we’re faced with is what exactly makes Otis and Mandy so gosh darn likable?

Today, we examine the case of Otis and Mandy – the unlikely WWE couple that has lately captured the imagination of pro wrestling fans worldwide…To be specific; in the following discussion, we aim to break down (no pun intended) why Otis and Mandy will be 2020’s breakout stars…

#5 “Innocence” – The Otis and Mandy romance storyline is different from most others in pro wrestling

Innocence is what sets this story apart from the others

One professional wrestling romance storyline that has been the recipient of a truckload of hate and ridicule in recent times is that of Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Now I don’t mean to castigate any of the performers or creative contributors responsible for bringing the aforementioned Rusev-Lana-Lashley storyline to life, but on the contrary, I’d like to note that there have been worse romantic storylines that we as pro wrestling fans have witnessed over the years.

Nevertheless, it was around the same time (in late-2019) that the Otis and Mandy Rose romance angle started blossoming. Bear in mind that Otis and Mandy had been exchanging pleasantries, with more than a fair share of awkward exchanges sprinkled in, well before December of last year; but it was only a couple of months back that their segment truly took off, so to speak, as an on-screen main roster WWE storyline.

What makes the Otis and Mandy romance storyline different than most others in pro wrestling is the indisputably innocent portrayal of two Superstars who seem to like each other.

“Aha! Innocence – That’s the word you’ve been looking for all this time”, I thought to myself while catching up on the February 14th, 2020 episode of SmackDown. Otis’ earnestness in his pursuit of his “beautiful peach” (his words, not mine!), and Mandy’s willingness to give the bumbling Otis a chance to communicate with her, lend a quality of “innocence” to this storyline – something that most romance angles severely lack in this day and age…

