5 reasons why RAW defeated SmackDown Live 6-0 

Riju Dasgupta
Top 5 / Top 10
11.68K   //    19 Nov 2018, 10:44 IST

Why was there a clean sweep at Survivor Series 2018?

Wait, that wasn't supposed to happen, WWE! While we were promised a competitive contest between the two brands, RAW completely obliterated SmackDown Live at Survivor Series 2018. Why WWE would book such a baffling pay-per-view is puzzling.

Let me try and make sense of it all, in this article. Chime in with your own thoughts in the comments section below. I would love to know what you guys thought of the squash.

Let me say at the very outset that I did not like how the event played out eventually. But WWE must have had something in mind for booking such an event, and I will try and answer why.

Here is my personal assessment of the situation.

#5 For Shane McMahon to step down as Commissioner

Could we have somebody else assume control of SmackDown Live?

Shane McMahon has to make weekly appearances for SmackDown Live in his current role. He may want to become a special attraction, and only show up to wrestle when the situation so demands it. After all, McMahon is a family man who has to be on the road, to make it to television on a near-weekly basis.

Therefore, this loss allows Shane McMahon to possibly step down and for someone else to take his place. This stems from the fact that he also sent out an emotional tweet immediately following the clean sweep loss for SmackDown Live. It did indicate that a big change may be forthcoming on the next SmackDown Live episode:

This potentially allows for some other legend like Hulk Hogan or maybe even Edge to step up and freshen the brand as a brand new Authority Figure, going forward. It would be a facelift of sorts, for the blue brand.

