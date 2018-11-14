×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Reasons why RAW did not invade SmackDown Live this week

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.80K   //    14 Nov 2018, 11:00 IST

What made Team RAW not attack SmackDown Live this week?
What made Team RAW not attack SmackDown Live this week?

It's a Survivor Series tradition. Ever since the brand split happened, we saw invasions carried out by one brand upon the other. We even saw one last night from SmackDown Live, that took social media by storm. Everyone expected retaliation from RAW upon SmackDown Live, this week.

Only there wasn't one, on this week's show. As the show went off the air, fans were left scratching their heads. Why wouldn't Team RAW invade SmackDown Live, ahead of their big pay-per-view event?

I can only guess in this article, and I invite you to do so too. Let me know your thoughts and views in the comments.

So why did Team RAW not invade SmackDown Live this week?

#5 To focus on Daniel Bryan's big heel turn

WWE did not want to divert attention away from their swerve
WWE did not want to divert attention away from their swerve

All of the wrestling world is in shock right now. Daniel Bryan is your new WWE Champion and he won the title with a low blow. After winning the title, there was no sign of sportsmanship or comradeship at all. Bryan would turn heel on AJ Styles, a man he claims to respect. This was a huge angle and an invasion could have ruined it.

For this very reason, WWE did not carry out an invasion angle during the show. Had they done that, the big talking point would not have been Daniel Bryan's win and subsequent turn. It would have been how RAW invaded SmackDown Live and the fallout of the invasion.

Of course, WWE could have booked an invasion in such a manner that it actually enhanced the story and did not detract from the same. Maybe they just could not come up with something in time and pulled this angle.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 reasons why Smackdown Live is better than RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Got Right This Week On Smackdown Live
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week-14...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan turned heel against AJ Styles...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE conveyed through this week's Smackdown Live...
RELATED STORY
Ten Reasons Why Smackdown Live Will Always Be Considered...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7...
RELATED STORY
5 unforgivable mistakes made by the WWE this week (6th...
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live Before Survivor Series 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Smackdown Live is better than Raw
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us