5 Reasons Why Reuniting The Shield Is A Bad Idea

The Shield in 2018

The Shield was one of the most dominant factions when they debuted in 2012. The trio destroyed everyone who came in their path and showed them justice. In 2014, the Shield disbanded after Seth Rollins turned on Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. All the men moved on to better things.

However, WWE again reunited them in 2017, but due to Dean Ambrose's injury, the Shield was again disbanded. Dean Ambrose returned from injury last week and this week WWE shockingly reunited the three men and reformed the Shield.

For some reasons, the reunion of Shield is a bad idea. Here are 5 reasons why reuniting the Shield is a bad idea:

#5. No new feuds for them

Is there any new feud for the Shield on Raw?

Is there any new feud for the Shield as a whole in WWE?

The trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose might be left without any six-man rivalry. They dominated Braun Strowman, but will it help them find a trio group to face.

Everyone knows Braun might not even team up with anyone to destroy the Shield. The fans need them to feud with Undisputed Era or SaniTy, but it is not possible considering they are on different brands. We also know Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are champions and they need to defend their championships

Are we in for a new Sheild's SIX-MAN Rivalry? The answer is no.

