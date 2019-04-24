×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why Roman Reigns is being kept away from the WWE Championship

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.19K   //    24 Apr 2019, 12:24 IST

What's the reason for WWE keeping Roman Reigns at bay?
What's the reason for WWE keeping Roman Reigns at bay?

Roman Reigns has certainly been the poster boy for WWE in the current era. Therefore, it is odd that since his return from leukemia, he has just been kept out of the title picture by the company. One assumes that Seth Rollins is the face of RAW and hence, Reigns was kept at bay. But even on SmackDown Live (results here), he's working his own program.

In this piece, I will try and answer the question that everyone seems to be asking right now. Why is Roman Reigns no longer in title contention? Why is he at an arm's length from the prized WWE title?

Please weigh in with your comments in the section below, folks. I'd love to hear what you guys have to say.

Let me offer my own insights into this situation...

#5 WWE does not want him to be booed

Roman Reigns is everything that one would want from a top guy, and this is precisely why WWE is always so high on the man. He's a very dependable hand in the ring and can put on great matches when his opponent is competent. But there's always a risk whenever Roman Reigns is involved in any WWE segment.

Fans often see Roman Reigns as the symbol of everything that is wrong with WWE at the moment. Even though he is a trained performer who does whatever WWE asks of him, all of the faults of WWE's creative team are heaped upon him by the fans. And this is why they are always likely to boo Reigns and hijack his segments.

For him to get yet another title shot would just make him a heel, who's actually a babyface. I don't think WWE wants that complication for now.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Kofi Kingston Roman Reigns
Advertisement
5 Reasons why Roman Reigns was moved to SmackDown
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Roman Reigns faced Randy Orton after SmackDown Live went off the air
RELATED STORY
3 factors that led to Roman Reigns being moved to SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shake-Up: 5 Reasons why Roman Reigns assaulted Vince McMahon 
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Could Dethrone Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
What if Roman Reigns never wins the Universal Championship again?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE taking the right route with Roman Reigns' immediate booking on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Roman Reigns should not feud with on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston reacts to Roman Reigns calling SmackDown Live his yard
RELATED STORY
5 times Roman Reigns attacked WWE authority figures
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us