5 Reasons why Roman Reigns is right in allegedly pulling out of WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns has reportedly pulled out of WrestleMania 36.

Given Reigns' recent battle with leukemia, his reported decision to pull out of WrestleMania 36 makes sense.

Roman Reigns set to miss yet another WrestleMania?

Roman Reigns has several important WrestleMania matches to his name and has been in the main event of the PPV on several occasions. This year, he was set to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. However, the latest reports suggest that the ‘Big Dog’ has pulled out of the match owing to health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire world is battling against Covid-19, which has seen several countries go under complete lockdown to ensure public safety. To avoid the spread of coronavirus, people have been instructed to stay at home and spend time in isolation – an important step towards curbing the growth of the pandemic. This has resulted in the cancelation of all sports events and even WWE now shoots all its shows inside an empty Performance Centre.

The promotion has also confirmed that WrestleMania won’t be canceled and that they will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their employees. Reigns, however, is not convinced and is allegedly out of his match at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.

In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why Reigns is right in pulling out of WrestleMania 36.

#1 To ensure complete safety of himself and his family

There are responsibilities that Roman Reigns can't dodge

WWE have taken the necessary steps in eliminating the chances of any employee being affected by the deadly Covid-19 while shooting for the weekly shows at the Performance Centre. However, one can’t deny that any contact with other people during this time carries a risk of infecting those who are involved.

Although WWE have decided to go on with the show while taking the necessary precautions, it is completely understandable for someone who wants to avoid taking the risk. The in-ring action guarantees physical contact between countless people which makes the situation even more dangerous.

To top that, it is quite possible for Superstars to go home and pass on the virus to their family members. The reports about the pandemic have also suggested that sometimes it may take up to a week before the infected person starts showing the symptoms. With so many crew members, guards, and the Superstars inside the building, the chances of getting infected are quite high and the ‘Big Dog’ wouldn’t want that.

