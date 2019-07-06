5 reasons why Ronda Rousey's WWE return might be imminent

Ronda Rousey

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey had arguably one of the best rookie years of any WWE Superstar since Kurt Angle, making an impressive in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 and winning her first singles title at SummerSlam in 2018.

Rousey was last seen at WrestleMania 35, during which she defended her Raw Women's Title against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match. Lynch picked up the win when she was able to pin Rousey, and the Rowdy one has not been seen on WWE TV since the big title loss.

As for why Ronda Rousey is currently off WWE TV, reports have suggested that she and her husband Travis Browne are currently trying to have a baby, something Ronda Rousey has been planning since before she signed her contract to debut in WWE.

While it remains unknown when Rousey will return to the ring, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported last week that Ronda Rousey is expected to return to WWE in the fall, as she is on a rolling one year contract with the company.

With the above in mind, let's look at five reasons why Ronda Rousey's WWE return could be taking place sooner rather than later.

#5. Her latest video proves she misses the game

Ronda Rousey

Earlier this week, Ronda Rousey released a humorous new video during which it seems pretty clear that the former Raw Women's Champion misses her time in WWE.

The video features Rousey at home with husband Travis Browne, and she drops subtle "hints" that she wants to make a return to pro wrestling. For instance, at one point in the video Rousey is ascending a ladder to change a lightbulb but she makes it look like she is climbing to the top to retrieve a WWE Title. She also has a funny sequence during which she rips open her shower curtain as if she is opening the curtain to make her entrance at a WWE live event.

Although the video is a tongue-in-cheek look at Rousey outside of the ring, it's pretty evident that she enjoyed her one year run in WWE.

